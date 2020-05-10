Home improvement retailer Lowe’s announced Tuesday it plans to donate $1 million worth of flower baskets for Mother’s Day, and that several thousand deliveries are set for the Charlotte area.
Headquartered in Mooresville, Lowe’s outlined in a press release the flowers are coming from its network of small business growers and plant nurseries, and are destined for more than 500 long-term care and senior living facilities in areas hard hit by the COVID-19 pandemic including New York, Seattle, Boston and others. The deliveries will be made in the days leading up to the holiday, and the company said it will be partnering with Uber in select cities to help deliver flowers and bolster driver’s incomes.
“Mother’s Day is a special time of celebration between mothers, grandmothers and their children, and our hearts go out to the millions of families nationwide who won’t be able to be with their loved ones this year,” stated Marisa Thalberg, Lowe’s executive vice president, chief brand and marketing officer. “We hope that these flower deliveries, made possible by our network of local nurseries will bring a spark of joy to the moms and grandmothers in senior housing who may feel alone this Mother’s Day.”
Each basket will be individually wrapped and include a note of appreciation from the hardware seller.
For the North Carolina wing of deliveries, a Lowe’s spokesperson said roughly 25,000 flowers are scheduled for 71 facilities in the Charlotte area and parts of Mooresville. Those flowers are being sourced from the Huntersville-based Metrolina Greenhouses.
“We are committed to supporting our small business partners during this difficult time, including our local nurseries and growers who have been impacted by the pandemic,” said Bill Boltz, Lowe’s executive vice president, merchandising. “These local small businesses are the backbone of our garden centers, and we are eager to continue investing in their long-term success.”
The company stated the initiative is part of its $250 million commitment to COVID-19 relief, in addition to special payments for associates and $3 million to help support small businesses.