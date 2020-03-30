On March 20, several members of the Mooresville Chapter Las Amigas Inc. were dishing up beans and fixings at their annual pinto bean supper held at the Heritage House in Mooresville. In addition to the pinto beans, the plates included fat back meat, cornbread, slaw and dessert.
The local chapter has been sponsoring this event for more than 20 years. Previously an all-you-can-eat pinto bean supper, this year’s was changed to a carry-out only event in light of the coronavirus concerns and mandate from the governor to not have gatherings of more than 50 people.
The fundraiser meals first began at Reids Memorial Presbyterian Church on Broad Street in Mooresville and in the past two years has grown and thus moved to the Heritage House on Plaza Drive.
This project, it was shared by Las Amigas member Beatrice Spaulding, has become more than just a fundraiser.
“It is about fellowship, exposure, diversity, community love and gratification,” she said. “In other words, we are touching all areas of Mooresville, reaching out to all.”
In a release, it was noted that the “members look forward to cooking the many pounds of pinto beans and other fixings for the community.”
And, just as the Las Amigas group enjoyed preparing it all, the community responded and showed their appreciation for the meal and the organization as well.
Spaulding said that the “sale was a success, and we received so many comments.”
There was one gentleman she shared that said he “was looking forward to getting his plate because this was the old timey way of eating, especially with the fatback and cornbread.” He was so happy they gave him a few extra pieces of the fatback meat.
And then there was a lady who came in and picked up four plates, Spaulding shared and thanked the group several times “for having the sale and appreciated all that we do for the community.”
Their very first person was a lady, she said, who came in and picked up 10 plates and likewise said she was “so happy that we did not cancel the sale.”
The proceeds from the event go toward helping the organization with its community service projects, annual high school scholarships and donations to local service agencies.
“Everyone was so happy when they walked through the doors,” Spaulding said, “and this was so rewarding to us members, knowing all that people are going through with the pandemic, we made a difference in so many lives with something as small as beans.”