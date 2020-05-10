After Tina Fleming was sworn in as Troutman’s first woman police chief last year, her daughter posted a comment on social media that made her realize she’d had an impact.
“London posted a picture on Instagram,” Fleming said. “She said how proud she was of me and looked up to me and how she hoped she’d be half the woman I was. I never realized I’d made such an impact.”
Fleming, who has been in law enforcement long before she became a mother to London and Grayson, who will soon be 21, admits it wasn’t always easy juggling a demanding career and motherhood. She even opted to get out of working shifts and the erratic schedule of a police officer for a few years to spend more time with her, at that time, young daughters.
Her husband, Jason, retired last year as a sergeant with the North Carolina Highway Patrol. The two of them did what many couples do to make sure their children were with a parent as much as possible.
“Jason was rotating one week (working days one week and nights the next) and I was rotating every two weeks so we were able to coordinate,” she said.
Then at one point, Jason chose to work exclusively on third shift and Tina worked days.
“That way they had a parent with them 24/7,” she said.
It meant sacrifices for the Flemings as a couple since they often were together only in passing.
For Fleming, however, whatever changes she made in her life for her daughters was well worth it.
“Having time with your kids, it’s no question, no doubt you do what you have to do,” she said.
Taking on a challenge is nothing new to Fleming. She’s been a trailblazer throughout most of her career. She was the first woman to reach the rank of lieutenant at the Mooresville Police Department. She headed the Basic Law Enforcement Training program at Mitchell Community College for 14 years.
And then last year she was hired as the first woman police chief in Troutman.
Fleming said the idea of becoming a law enforcement officer was planted when she was in high school, but her desire to aid others started much earlier.
“I’ve always had this desire to help people,” she said. “I wanted to make things fair.”
Long before bullying became a common phrase, Fleming said, she stepped in when she saw “the mean kid” taunting others at school.
“I was one of the ones to stop and say ‘this isn’t right’,” she said.
Her desire to be a law enforcement officer was lit when she was taking part in an activity through a club she belonged to in high school.
“We’d go and do community service projects,” she said. One of those projects was to offer a child ID day. “We’d have parents fill out the paperwork and create files — hair samples, video recordings, general information — so they’d have the files if their child went missing. We told them we hoped this effort is a complete waste of time but this gave them a direction to go if something was to occur.”
Helping fingerprint the children, she said, piqued her interest in law enforcement.
After high school, she went to Forsyth Tech and earned two associate degrees — one in law enforcement technology and the other a general degree.
She then went to Wilkes Community College to obtain her BLET certification.
Despite the hard work she’d put in to obtain her education, Fleming said she faced discrimination. She remembered her first job interview.
“It was a small department. The chief told me they didn’t have a clerical position open,” she said. Fleming told the chief she wasn’t looking for a clerical job; she was there to apply for the patrol officer position that was open. “I showed him my BLET certificate, that I’d graduated third in my class. He leaned back in his chair and laughed.”
Instead of allowing this to discourage her, Fleming instead vowed she would become a police officer.
“I’ve always been aware it was going to be an uphill battle but I never thought ‘I’m a girl. I can’t do that,’” she said.
She realized her goal when she was hired as a patrol officer for the Wilkesboro Police Department and began the work to obtain her bachelor’s degree at Gardner-Webb.
In 1993, through friend Quinn Witherspoon, who was a Kannapolis K-9 officer living in Mooresville, she learned of an opening at the Mooresville Police Department. It was a D.A.R.E. officer position. Fleming said she found more than just a job.
“The kids were awesome,” she said. But it wasn’t without its unique hazards.
“The first year, I caught every cold and illness there was. They were always coming up and wanting to hug you and how do you say no to that,” she said.
After three years, Fleming wanted to move up in the ranks and there was no opportunity to do that as a D.A.R.E. officer. She went to patrol and was promoted to sergeant.
“I missed the kids but this was the only way I could move up,” she said.
Fleming was later promoted to lieutenant but as she became a mom, she said, she needed to make a change to be with her daughters.
“Grayson was 3 and London was 3 months old. We had been working fine with child care, but I was going back on the road and I didn’t have anybody to watch my kids,” she said.
So she learned of a job as a field technician taking care of the machines law enforcement officers use to measure degree of intoxication. She worked in a 12-county region and also trained officers on using the machines.
“It was a Monday through Friday position and as much as I hated to leave Mooresville, I hated to give it up, I had to do what was best for my kids,” she said. “It was difficult. You want to spend every minute with your child.”
She went to work as a part-time officer at Troutman in order to keep her certification up-to-date and to keep her hand in a job she loved.
After working in that position, she became the BLET director at Mitchell and gained a whole new group of men and women she called her children.
“When I see them get promoted or move to a specialized unit, it’s almost like I’m a proud mama,” she said. “I can see their achievements and know I had a hand in that.”
She also watched as the students she taught in D.A.R.E. became adults with families of their own. One of her former D.A.R.E. students is a sergeant with the Statesville Police Department. Samantha Lindon has worked molding children as well as working as a school resource officer.
“It’s great to see them succeed. It is so cool,” she said.
Fleming said having an impact on the lives of so many young people is rewarding but she’s equally proud of the young women her daughters are becoming. She said looking back on those years of juggling a career with odd working hours and danger wasn’t easy.
“It was a huge struggle,” she said. “I’m very proud of my girls. They have turned out to be great young ladies.”
Grayson is headed into her senior year at college and studying nursing. London, who also plans to study nursing, is a senior at Mooresville High School.
Fleming said she’s pleased to see her daughters emerging as responsible, caring adults. She said she’s always encouraged them to go for their dreams and not let anyone tell them they can’t do something because they’re girls.
“I’ve always told them if you put your mind to it you can do anything. You have to work for it. Nothing’s going to get handed to you. You have to work for it,” she said.
That’s the philosophy she’s followed in going from being laughed at to heading a police department.
“I’m trying to do a job that I love to do,” she said. “It’s not about power, not about ego, it’s truly doing it right and being effective.”
And that’s the message she’s sent to her daughters.
“What more could a mother ask for,” she said.