A Mooresville man was charged after authorities said he assaulted a family member who refused to give him a debit card.
Cody Lee Choate, 21, of Brumley Road, was charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon and assault inflicting serious injury. A magistrate set bond at $30,000.
Iredell Sheriff Darren Campbell, in a news release, said that on Wednesday a woman told deputies she was assaulted by Choate after she refused to give him her debit card.
Campbell said the assault occurred at a residence on Brumley Road but the woman was brought to a home on Mt. Ulla Highway by neighbors. She told deputies, Campbell said, that Choate was upset about money and wanted her debit card. She told deputies he picked up a guitar and beat her with it until she told him where to find the card, Campbell said.
Once she told him where the card was, he stopped hitting her with the guitar and got the card, Campbell said.
The woman said she was able to run out of the house but Choate chased her and tackled her in the yard where the assault resumed with him beating her in the face and chest with his fists, Campbell said.
Campbell said she was injured in the assault and termed the injuries non-life threatening.
Detectives and deputies gathered statements from the woman and several witnesses and obtained arrest warrants for Choate. He was found at his residence Thursday and arrested.
Choate has a past criminal history of 12 counts of felony breaking or entering a motor vehicle and one count of felony habitual misdemeanor assault and two counts of misdemeanor charges of assault and one count each of DWI, criminal contempt and assault on a female.