Mayor Miles Atkins issued a proclamation declaring a state of emergency in Mooresville at the Mooresville Board of Commissioners meeting Monday tonight.
The proclamation gives the town manager power to take appropriate protective action as the first case of coronavirus (COVID-19) has been reported in Iredell County.
The proclamation points out that the World Health Organization declared the coronavirus disease a pandemic on March 11, and the governor of North Carolina had declared a state of emergency on March 10, the town opted to make the declaration.
“I have determined that there is an imminent threat of, or existing conditions that have caused or will cause, widespread or severe damage, injury or loss of life or property, and public safety authorities will be unable to maintain public order or afford adequate protection for lives or property,” Atkins states in the declaration.
It allows the town manager to take “appropriate protective action” to prevent the spread of the disease.
Atkins ordered “all Town law enforcement officers and employees and all other emergency management personnel subject to our control to cooperate in the enforcement and implementation of the provisions of this Declaration.”
The state of emergency took effect at 6 p.m. Monday.
In addition, consistent with the guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommendations that no more than 50 people gather in one place to help prevent the spread of coronavirus, the Town of Mooresville is closing its indoor recreation facilities, the Mooresville Golf Club and the Mooresville Public Library until further notice. Outdoor parks will remain open at this time.
This includes the Selma Burke Community Center, Talbert Recreation Center, the War Memorial Center, the Winnie L. Hooper Center, and The Charles Mack Citizen Center.
The Mooresville Public Library will continue to offer its online resources such as OverDrive and Hoopla, which can be found at mooresvillenc.gov.