It was a time to remember and reflect.
A brief Memorial Day ceremony, sponsored by the Exchange Club of Mooresville-Lake Norman, was held at Liberty Park to honor those who died in service to their country.
Gathered around the flag poles in the park, the small crowd honored those gave their all. Chuck Rolston, a U.S. Army veteran, shared that this day to him is a “reflection of our comrades who died so we can do this.”
With concerns over coronavirus the attendance was limited and participants spread out.
Beth Packard, president of the local organization, gave words of welcome to the group who had gathered “to help honor our fallen soldiers.” She said that “it is an honor for us to host this event” after which members of the honor guard from Richard’s Coffee Shop posted colors. These included Ralph Dagenhart, a U.S. Army veteran, Dave Phillips, a U.S. Navy veteran and Deiter Kramer, a U.S. Marine Corps veteran.
Mooresville Mayor Miles Atkins read a special proclamation from the town noting that “on this ceremonious day we remember and honor the fallen, those who never came home.” Atkins said that on this Memorial Day, “we deem it an honor to recognize those who have fallen.”
A Memorial wreath, presented by Iredell Health System, was carried and laid at the flag poles by First Sgt. Jim Kiger and Lt. Col. Kathy Green followed by the singing of “Amazing Grace” by Exchange Club member Martha Crespo.
Lt. Col. (Ret) John Hedley, executive director of the Welcome Home Veterans, shared that for him, “like many who have served, this is the most emotional day, a day to honor those who sacrificed for us.”
Hedley noted that due to the coronavirus, Welcome Home Veterans had to close and the veterans that had passed during these months have not been able to have the recognition and honor paid them. He then shared a moving poem by veteran, actor and songwriter Audie Murphy, dedicated to those who served.
Veterans who had frequented Welcome Home Veterans and had passed away since last Memorial Day were remembered during the ceremony as Hedley read the names of 21 veterans followed by the playing of Taps by Tristin Sneary, a rising junior at Mooresville High School and a member of the school’s ROTC program.
Cotton Ketchie concluded the program with a time of prayer giving thanks for the day, those who gave their lives and service and the freedoms that we can enjoy because of their sacrifice.