The Mooresville Graded School District Board of Education will consider approval of the Career and Technical Education Local Plan as well as technical corrections to the 2020-21 school calendar.
The items are among those on the agenda for the electronic virtual board meeting Tuesday. The meeting is at 9 a.m. To view the meeting, join Hangouts Meet: https://meet.google.com/zej-dphb-hvt or by phone at 1-631-769-5197 and enter PIN 284-738-908#
To sign up for public comments during the meeting visit the MGSD website at www.mgsd.k12.nc.us/about-us/board-of-education and click on the public comments guidelines tabsfor instructions and procedures.
The board will also consider:
Approval of budget amendments
Approval of 2020-21 school fees
Approval of the school nutrition online free/reduced meal application
Approval of contracts for architect and construction manager for new middle school project
Approval of 2020-21 school board meeting schedule
Hear reports on facilities and construction, instruction, business services, human resources, public communication and from Superintendent Dr. Stephen Mauney.