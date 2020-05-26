Fidelity Bank announced Michael Wiseman has joined its team in Mooresville as branch manager. In his new position, Wiseman is responsible for business development and for providing outstanding customer service to bank customers of the Fidelity Bank branch located at 186 Williamson Road.
Wiseman has 12 years of financial services experience in Iredell County. Prior to joining Fidelity Bank, he worked for Carolina Trust Bank as branch manager and small business banker. In addition to his financial background, he is active in the community. He is a member of the Lincoln County Chamber and First United Methodist Church in Lincolnton.
Wiseman graduated from Appalachian State University with a Bachelor of Science in Finance and Banking. He currently resides in Lincoln County and has a daughter.
Fidelity Bank is a full-service financial institution headquartered in Fuquay-Varina. The bank owns and operates 57 branches throughout North Carolina and Virginia. For more information, visit www.fidelitybanknc.com.