Hip, hip, hooray!
High school sports as we have come to know and miss them are back in session.
Almost anyway.
Earlier this week, the N.C. High School Athletic Association that governs play for the majority of the state’s prep-level athletic programs confirmed its decision to end its mandated three-month-long dead period effective early next week.
The NCHSAA has announced that its previous planned date of June 15 has indeed been upheld as the designated day on which the suspension of all high school sports-related activities across North Carolina will draw to a close. Events surrounding the state’s prep sports have been in limbo since mid-March due to the coronavirus pandemic.
In a Board of Directors meeting held virtually, the NCHSAA agreed to lift its current dead period beginning Monday provided that each local education agency also makes similar rulings. Local school districts are still allowed to control when they will allow activities to resume in athletic facilities and venues.
Accordingly, the Mooresville Graded School District is making plans to adhere to the state’s approval and allow its athletic programs to begin conducting sessions as early as Monday if they so desire. Naturally, all programs are being required to follow the stipulations in place regarding each individual sport.
The latest decision made on the part of the NCHSAA came following discussions of the most recent updates received from Gov. Roy Cooper and the Department of Health and Human Resources in order to reference guides to the organization’s member schools regarding off-season activities.
Plans for the return to the fields of play come complete with a multi-phase playbook.
Phase One contains a set of general requirements that apply across the board to all sports, with specific requirements in place for each.
While all sports can resume volunteer activities as of Monday, several of the sports have been singled out for special attention. Football, soccer, cheerleading, lacrosse, basketball, wrestling and volleyball have all been selected as higher-risk activities.
As a result, the wearing of protective equipment for football and lacrosse is prohibited during the course of Phase One operation. Also, players will not be allowed to participate in drills where a single football is being passing between teammates and no contact is being allowed. Equipment used during workouts must also be sanitized after each use.
Cross country, golf, baseball, swimming and diving, softball, tennis and track and field have all fallen into a lower-risk category.
For all the sports during the first phase, thorough cleansing of all equipment is mandatory. Sessions are limited to a maximum of 90 participants and to a total of 10 at a time during in-gymnasium workouts for those systems allowing gatherings to take place indoors. Workouts are to be conducted in “pods” of the same athletes training together.
Before any student-athlete can participate, a valid physical examination form dated on or after March 1, 2019, must be on file with the school’s athletic department. All athletes will also be required to sign an initial screening questionnaire and submit to daily checks for temperature and virus symptoms.
Specified entrances and exits to workout areas must be clearly identified as well.
Throughout the opening period of return, all locker rooms, weight rooms and additional mat rooms will remain unavailable for use.
No spectators will be allowed during practices.
Procedures to be followed are designed to assist school administrators, coaches, parents, students and communities in the navigation of a gradual reopening of the state’s high school athletic activities.
All of the measures were formed with reference to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Department of Health and Human Services and NCHSAA information available at the present time. Information surrounding COVID-19 continues to evolve, so the guidelines in place are subject to change in conjunction with any new knowledge that may develop.
Guidance for Phases Two and Three will be distributed in the following weeks after continued consultation with state leaders, according to the NCHSAA release.