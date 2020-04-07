Mooresville-based Lowe’s Companies, Inc., has announced that all of its stores and distribution centers in the United States and Canada will be closed on Easter Sunday, which is April 12.
“Our ability to support communities with essential goods and services during this pandemic is thanks to our outstanding, dedicated associates,” said Marvin Ellison, Lowe’s president and CEO, in a news release. “We want to provide our teams with a much-deserved day off to spend Easter Sunday with their families and loved ones and recharge.
“We will take steps to ensure that no hourly associate loses scheduled hours or has a reduction in pay as a result of closing on Sunday. I want to personally thank our 300,000 associates who have helped families stay safely at home. Their actions are nothing short of heroic.”
It’s the latest move that the company is making in response to the coronavirus outbreak. Among those are temporarily increasing wages through the month of April and providing a special payment for hourly associates as well as ensuring they have masks and gloves available for associates who request them, according to a news release.
“We continue to listen to our associates’ and customers’ feedback and make necessary adjustments to help keep everyone in our stores safe during this unprecedented time,” Ellison said.
Operational changes include more third-party cleaning shifts as well as updates to support social distancing guidelines, such as: enhanced curbside pick-up, customized Plexiglass shields at all registers, in-store social distancing markers, dedicated social distance ambassadors to monitor customer flow and adhere to guidelines, regular overhead announcements and adjusted store layouts.