“We’re in the joy business,” Renick Morris says happily as he talks about his Mooresville-based business.
Renick and Jennifer Morris are stealthy operators when it comes to bringing that joy. Their Sign Fairies business in Mooresville has, to put it mildly, taken off in recent weeks.
You’ve probably seen their signs sprawling across yards and businesses, wishing people happy birthday, congratulating graduates or promoting a fundraiser. Turns out, that’s how most of their business has come to be — by word of mouth and referrals.
They take pride in that.
It’s happened rather quickly for them.
“In January we had come up with the name Sign Fairies and then that horrible coronavirus hit and, boy, did we get busy quick,” Jennifer said. “No one could do any celebrations or anything like that, so we started putting up signs and happy birthdays and celebrations so people could still get some wonderful pictures with their families and celebrate just by having yard signs.”
The business culminated the latest step in a journey for the business owners.
Not that long ago, they were living in Georgia. Jennifer was a teacher in Connecticut when she had her first child, who is now 14, and says she found it difficult to give up those life moments by leaving him in daycare.
“We went to the day care for one day and we were to hang out there a couple of hours and I cried the whole way home,” she said. Renick’s company had a site in Georgia, and she says they knew people there, so they made the move. Then when her sister, who lives in Mooresville, had her child they wanted the families to live closer. So they made the move and considered franchises.
But they wanted more freedom with their business and decided to just create their own style.
“We’d been thinking about a lot of different things,” Renick said. “Jennifer was thinking about doing a home organizational business and believe it or not, a friend of ours had tagged us on a post of a woman selling a franchise in Mooresville, so we went to go look at it and we kind of got educated on what it was and we just decided we didn’t want to do a franchise so we went out on our own and we built it literally from scratch. We liked the idea, we thought it was a good one, and boy, it sure was.”
And Sign Fairies was born. Some of their sign materials they purchased, others they have made themselves.
With so many sign opportunities coming so quickly, they adapted their plan. And stayed incredibly busy. They generally put up signs within a 10-mile radius of their Mooresville business.
For the customer, the process is simple. One reaches out to the company and explains what you want. They check their supplies to see what they can do, and then reach back out. They talk with the customer to make sure they craft the sign to an individual’s personal favorites.
“We learn more about the individual and we try to customize each of our signs for each,” Renick said.
They’ve made all kinds of things on their own — and found they have more flexibility by not being part of a franchise.
“We’ve had to outsource some local vendors, which has been great,” Jennifer said. “We’ve met some amazing residents in Mooresville that do this for a living. … We’ve learned how to make signs ourselves. We made a sign (recently) for a foundation that is raising money for cancer.
“That was one of the big reasons why we did not want to franchise. We wanted to be able to do those kind of things, to make our own signs.”
And they’ve done so quickly. They initially expected to do three or four signs a week. Recently they’ve done that a day.
And they’ve had to be sneaky about it. The idea is surprise. You go to bed and the sign isn’t there, you get up and for the next 24 hours it is.
“It’s been a crazy few months and a great whirlwind and we’ve met some amazing people,” Jennifer said. “I was a teacher up until this year and I didn’t know, with this job, we would get so much out of it. We’ve met some amazing people and we’ve been able to sit back and meet these people that are so happy and we’re so grateful for that.”
So in six weeks they did an expected five months of business.
There doesn’t seem to be much sign of them slowing down either. So far, it’s their customers that have helped them grow so quickly. They hope that doesn’t change.
“We take great pride in making sure that our customers know that we care — and we do,” Renick said. “They’ve rewarded us by talking to their friends about us. It’s just been so great meeting people and the community and giving back. We’re in the joy business. People pay you to bring joy to the house.
“We have to be creative and fun and we take great pride in that. We never thought it would be this fun. We certainly have been pleasantly surprised. We’ve had a wonderful opportunity — and we’re not stopping.”