After nearly two months of North Carolina being under a mandatory stay-at-home order to curb the spread of COVID-19, Mooresville began reopening for business late Friday.
While Phase 1 allowed some retail stores to reopen, many non-essential stores remained closed. But, with recent trends indicating that the coronavirus is not spreading as rapidly, Gov. Roy Cooper announced Wednesday that the state could transition into Phase 2. Restaurants, salons, massage centers and public swimming pools are some of the businesses that are now open with social distancing precautions.
See more photos at the bottom of this article
Mayor Miles Atkins said he is happy that local businesses are reopening. However, he wanted the governor to allow more businesses to reopen during Phase 2.
“I want to emphasize that the health and safety of our residents is a top priority for the Town of Mooresville,” he said. “With that being said, I am personally disappointed with the modified Phase 2 order. Our local bowling alley, movie theater and indoor go-karting complex all who have safety and social distancing measures in place are being penalized by not being allowed to open. I believe these and other businesses should have been allowed to open at 50 percent capacity.”
While reopening businesses is expected to mediate the some of the negative consequences from prolonged closures, the mayor also stressed that keeping some businesses closed hurts Mooresville’s economy and will lead to permanent closings.
“Many of our local restaurants will struggle to operate at 50 percent capacity, and they, along with other businesses that have to remain closed until June 26, may not be able to survive to reopen,” he said.
Salons and barber shops were popular destinations Friday. Many people not able to get haircuts during the stay-at-home order, customers were eager to get a trim. But reopening requires barber shops such as Main Street Barber & Hairstyling to adopt certain standards to keep customers safe.
“We are keeping things safe by sanitizing after every customer and having our staff wear face masks,” owner Eric Simelton said. “We are not really letting (anybody) come in and sit. You have to wait outside.”
Restaurants have also begun to open for in-person dining. The Barcelona Burger & Beer Garden manager is excited to welcome diners back. But, it is encouraging customers to practice social distancing.
“We do hope that our customers keep using the online order feature,” said manager Yvonne Fehr. “This will be helpful in reducing contact (exchanging money, credit cards, signing on the screens) for the time being and will keep our customers, friends and employees safer.”
Some restaurants, including Epic Chophouse, did not open Friday because the management did not have enough time to prepare dining rooms.
“We decided to push our opening date to Thursday the 28th because we didn’t know what the governor would say during the press conference,” general manager Ken Higgins said.
“We will open in phases similar to what North Carolina has been doing. Our hours of operation will be Tuesday through Saturday with a 4 p.m. opening time to start. We will have an emergency maximum occupancy posture that will be posted in the restaurant that will specify out maximum 50% capacity. There will be a more limited menu that will be printed in-house and designed for one-time use.”
Massage businesses have also opened in Phase 2. However, like with many restaurants, several massage centers will begin reopening next week so they can best accommodate their customers. Stonehaven Massage and Skin Therapy has adopted accommodations to protect its customers.
“We won’t reopen until next week because we are taking the weekend to get our stuff in gear to make sure we are in line with all of the state requirements,” said Rhona Wilson, the owner and esthetician and certified reflexologist.
“We will have an air scrubber that removes 99% of germs and bacteria in the air. Our customers will never see each other, I promise you. We are alternating to allow more space. And there will be sanitation in-between customers with hospital-grade disinfectants.”
Phase 2 is expected to last for a minimum of four to six weeks. At the end of Phase 2, which is expected to be during the last week of June, social distancing guidelines may be relaxed if new coronavirus cases continues to decline. At that time, some entertainment venues will reopen, and restaurants, churches and salons can increase their capacity.