Summer is soon approaching and that usually means lots of good farm fresh produce, and that is one item on a long list of goodies you can find at the Mooresville Farmers Market.
The market, hosted by Mooresville Parks and Recreation, took a break for the 2019 season; however, it’s back for the 2020 season and will be open every Saturday from 8 a.m. to noon until Sept. 5 at Liberty Park, 255 E. Iredell Ave., Mooresville.
A wide variety of items will be available for purchase at the market including fresh produce, fruits, vegetables, meat, fresh flowers, jams, jerky dog treats, salsas, dips, honey, cookies, clay earrings, cloth masks, sanitizer, relaxation bracelets and more.
On certain dates, the Donut I Love You food truck will be on site with fresh coffee, hot chocolate and gourmet donuts for sale. These dates are July 11, Aug. 1, 8, 15 and 22.
Additional vendors participating in the farmers market at the present time are Bugs Bees, Happy Hill Farm, Kind Market Co., McCreery Mud Comp. LLC, Relax Essentials, Sophie’s Pet Boutique, Southern Distilling, Stephens Produce and Winchell’s Flowers.
Others wishing to participate in the farmers market should contact nsloop@mooresvillenc.gov.
In order to follow social distancing guidelines, there will be a designated entrance and exit and all are asked to follow signage and staff direction to ensure proper flow of foot traffic. Those coming to the market are encouraged to come and shop and leave without lingering to keep numbers limited.
Additional safety precautions include the availability of a hand sanitizer booth on-site as well as the frequent cleaning of restrooms. Also, shoppers are asked to not bring their own bags. Masks are recommended, but not required.
Those who would prefer to order ahead and pick up may visit https://www.facebook.com/.groups/1544925338966435/ for direct vendor contact information.