Friends, neighbors, first responders and strangers helped Randolph Bowen celebrate his 81st birthday Sunday in Mooresville’s Curtis Pond neighborhood.
Bowen, an Air Force veteran who served overseas in Korea, and his wife, Mary Bowen, 77, recently moved from Homer, Louisiana, to live with daughter, Emma Sacchetti.
The Bowens have been married 61 years and have four children, 15 grandchildren and one great-grandchild. Sacchetti initially planned a small birthday gathering because of the coronavirus pandemic but friend Lisa Newell helped set up a parade with members of the North Carolina Patriot Guard riders and local first responders.
Dozens of motorcycles and vehicles drove past Sacchetti’s home to wave, cheer and wish Bowen, sitting in a chair in the front yard, a happy birthday.
“It was better than a damn Christmas parade,” Bowen said.