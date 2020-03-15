The Mooresville Graded School District had announced it would extend break prior to the announcement that all public schools in North Carolina would be closed for at least two weeks. Among their protections for students during the extended break was a nutrition program.
Mooresville Superintendent Stephen Mauney issued a letter outlining the system’s planned response.
The issue of nutrition has been talked about since the potential for the closures first developed. Starting Tuesday, even though break is continuing, officials will have breakfast and lunches available for pickup at South Elementary School at no cost to students. Those meals will be available for all students with a schedule of pickup times for those to be released Monday. There is a survey available through a link in the letter on the Mooresville Graded School District Facebook page (https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSec6VyKbs9NuqBFT1z5KEsJFlhh7YGy3UNF6QlkCD2I4lS_vg/viewform). The survey will help the system know which students will be using this service.
“If there is a need to close schools beyond March 23, we will revisit other options for ensuring our students have access to meals,” the note, published prior to the order of Gov. Roy Cooper closing schools for two weeks, stated.
Like other systems, Mooresville Graded faces a temporary restriction on out-of-district travel for all staff and student activities, unless specifically approved by the superintendent.
This includes travel for meetings, conferences, field trips or any other event.
All school sponsored activities and events are postponed for the foreseeable future, as are all field trips. Athletic events are suspended through April 6.
As to families and students who traveled over spring break, “the CDC is requiring travelers who visited Level 3 countries to self-quarantine for 14 days upon their return and follow the guidelines set forth below for all travelers. A list of those countries is available here: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/travelers/after-travel-precautions.html.
“In addition, if you have been in close contact with anyone who has traveled to one of these areas, or you have been in close contact with anyone who has been ordered to quarantine because of exposure to the virus, it is recommended that you self-quarantine,” the note stated.
For those who traveled but not to those countries, the note follows guidelines saying that one should self-monitor twice daily (morning and evening) for 14 days after your return, taking your temperature at those times. Watch for symptoms of coronavirus, including coughing or having difficulty breathing.If you have any of these symptoms, you should call your primary care doctor and explain symptoms and travel history and notify the school.
“We appreciate your understanding as we work to make sure all of our students and families remain healthy,” Mauney said in the letter. “Please do not hesitate to contact us with questions, and we will also keep you updated as to any changes in schedule moving forward via Black Board Connect, our website, and our social media channels.”