A group of Mooresville High School students and their chaperones are currently in France trying to work out a way home. President Donald Trump issued a ban on foreign travelers from 26 European countries Wednesday night in an effort to stem the spread of coronavirus, or COVID-19.
“We are currently packing and our team is working on getting us out of Paris,” said Scarlett Overbay-Inman, a mom chaperoning the trip and attending with her daughter Reagan, in a text about 10:30 p.m. EST Wednesday, or 3:30 a.m. local French time.
“Group leaders are in contact with the company who is working out the details,” wrote Mooresville Graded School District Board of Education Member Debbie Marsh who is also attending the trip with BOE Chairman Greg Whitfield.
Marsh then wrote, “We have incredibly capable leaders. I’m not worried.”
The group of 52 high school students and adult chaperones left March 6 for a nine-day trip to London and Paris. The group was supposed to fly home either late March 13 or early March 14 but those plans have currently been changed due to the travel ban, said Tanae McLean, MGSD chief communication officer.
“Explorica was working on getting direct flights out of France, however if they were not able to secure those, they would take a train to the U.K. and fly out from there,” McLean said Thursday morning. “They’re working on that. We will know more later.”
Explorica is the travel agency parents contracted with for the trip, McLean said.
The coronavirus, or COVID-19, is a respiratory illness with flu-like symptoms. It has sickened 938 people and killed at least 29 in the United States, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported. The total number of presumptive positive cases in North Carolina rose to 12 Thursday, the state Department of Health and Human Services reported.
Globally, there have been more than 120,000 confirmed cases of coronavirus with more than 4,000 deaths, the World Health Organization indicated.
The 30-day travel ban, beginning Friday at midnight, does not apply to U.S. citizens and exempts travelers from the U.K.
Vice President Mike Pence said in an interview with CNN Thursday that Americans and legal residents returning to the U.S. from Europe will be funneled through 13 airports for additional screening. He did not name the airports, however. The travelers will also have to self-quarantine for 14 days, Pence said.
On Wednesday, McLean had said the group will not have to self-quarantine upon their return upon the direction of local state agencies and the CDC.
The Iredell County Health Department has mandated the group self-monitor for 14 days by taking their temperature twice a day at home, McLean said. If they develop a fever, a cough or experience shortness of breath, they should call their primary care physician immediately and then avoid contact with the public, she said.
Currently, the only countries with level three CDC travel alerts - widespread sustained transmission - that require mandatory or voluntary quarantines are China, Iran, South Korea and Italy, said Redford.
The situation is ever changing, however.
On Thursday morning, Iredell County Health Department Public Information Officer Megan Redford said nothing had changed so far and the MHS group is still expected to self-monitor.
Meanwhile, in France, the group’s attitude has been positive.
“It is upbeat and everyone is OK,” Overbay-Inman wrote, adding they are waiting for the next move as far as flights are concerned.