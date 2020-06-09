The Volunteer Auxiliary of Lake Norman Regional Medical Center has awarded three $1,650 scholarships to area high school students. The purpose of the scholarships is to encourage study and participation in medical and health related professions.
The awards are based on academic achievement, financial need and commitment to pursuing a health care career. This year’s recipients are Madison Rings, a graduate of Lake Norman High School, who will be attending the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill; Junior Volunteer Grace Biancofiore, a Hopewell High School graduate, who will be attending East Carolina University; and Allison Hicks, a graduate of Lake Norman High School, who will be attending Appalachian State University.
The scholarship program is just one of many contributions the Lake Norman Regional Medical Center Volunteer Auxiliary contributes to the Mooresville/Lake Norman community each year. The volunteers coordinate fundraisers for the scholarships and other charitable causes throughout the year.
To learn more about the auxiliary or for those who are interested in becoming a volunteer, visit the hospital’s website at www.LNRMC.com.