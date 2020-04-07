A Mooresville man was arrested on felony drug charges Thursday after a search warrant was executed at a home on Mecklenburg Highway.
Keita Ford, 37, was charged with possession of heroin, possession with intent to sell/deliver cocaine and maintaining a dwelling/vehicle for sale of controlled substances as well as misdemeanor charges of possession of marijuana, possession of marijuana paraphernalia and possession of other drug paraphernalia.
A magistrate set bond at $25,000.
Authorities said that on April 2, a Mooresville Police Department Narcotics Unit and a Troutman Police Department detective served the search warrant at a residence in the 1300 block of Mecklenburg Highway.
This investigation is continuing and additional charges are pending.