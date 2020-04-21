Mooresville resident celebrates 100th birthday

Ruth Ervin turned 100 years old on March 30, and while her celebration looked different because of coronavirus concerns, she was honored for her birthday by both her family and staff at The Citadel Mooresville, where she currently lives.
On her birthday, her family came to the facility to celebrate, but because of the restrictions had to stand outside the window and visit. Because of social distancing, the center wasn’t able to have a large gathering, but staffers did remember Ruth with a special birthday cake for her and her roommate and staff.
A widow, Ruth has two children, Judy Wyatt and Phyllis Overcash, three grandchildren, five great-grandchildren and four great-great-grandchildren.
Ruth is a lifetime member of Shearer Presbyterian Church in Mooresville, where she is the oldest living member. Prior to her retirement, she was employed at Troutman Shirt Company in Mooresville. One thing that Ruth enjoys is spending time playing bingo at The Citadel Mooresville.