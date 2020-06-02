There’s no substation for experience.
Mooresville resident Matt Doherty is finding that fact out first hand during these trying times.
A major college head men’s basketball coach for 11 seasons at the likes of Notre Dame, the University of North Carolina, Florida Atlantic and Southern Methodist University, Doherty remains a hot commodity and certainly has the necessary credentials to support a bold comment regarding the profession.
“You look into coaching and most coaches are miserable. It is a miserable existence. It is what it is,’’ said Doherty, who among his coaching stops spent seven seasons at Kansas as an assistant to Roy Williams and another three seasons as an aide at Davidson, where he is also still a constant presence at practically all of the Wildcats’ home games .
Doherty, 58, has embarked on a new career as a professional growth coach and motivational speaker and also co-hosts a pair of radio talks shows in North Carolina. Without hesitation, he answered when asked why being a head coach in college was such a “miserable” undertaking.
“Pressure, just the pressure,’’ Doherty said. “You have to win the next game. There’s no real time to build. You are not in control. Your roster turns over every year, every summer. Guys transfer. It’s just a tough existence.
“You see people who have done it for a long time. There’s really a lot of respect what they’ve been able to deal with day in and day out, the grind of it.”
Doherty, a 1984 UNC graduate, acknowledges that some of his happiest years in basketball cam when he was assisting current Tar Heels’ Williams at Kansas.
In Doherty’s seven seasons in Lawrence, the Jayhawks (1992-99) reached one Final Four and one Elite Eight while winning conference regular-season crowns five times.
“I probably enjoyed my time at Kansas as much as any of my coaching experiences,’’ Doherty said. “My head coaching job at Notre Dame (where he went 22-15 and reached the NIT finals in 1999-00 one year before heading to his alma mater, UNC) was probably at the top, too.”
Doherty, who was known as an effective recruiter at KU, says he misses game day in Lawrence.
“I think Allen Fieldhouse (home of the Jayhawks) is the best place in the country to watch and coach a game,’’ admitted Doherty, “because it just has that old-school feel with 1,600 (16,300 to be exact) in it. You can’t replicate that (building) any more for a lot of reasons.
“The passion, the structure, the knowledge, the intensity… I still remember that UCLA game one Saturday afternoon (when) we were down 15 at the half and won by 15 (85-70 over the Bruins on Dec. 2, 1995.) I get goose bumps thinking about it:”
An East Meadow, New York native, Doherty was a sophomore start on North Carolina’s 1992 NCAA title team. He noted that during his four-year playing career at UNC, he felt Carmichael Arena and N.C. State’s Reynolds Coliseum were “the two loudest places we played.”
Since his coaching career ended after the 2011-12 season at SMU (where he went 80-109 in six seasons), Doherty has worked as a color analyst for ESPNU, an NBA scout and associate commissioner of the Atlantic 10 Conference.
He has been a motivational speaker for more than a year and can be contacted for engagements at the online Website coachmatttdoherty.com. He is also close to finishing a book in which he’ll “discuss lessons learned through the ups and downs of being a college basketball coach.
"It's not a tell-all, just about the mistakes I made and how I learned from them and hopefully other people can learn from them, too."