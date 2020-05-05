The Mooresville Board of Commissioners met virtually for the second time Monday. The virtual meetings are in response to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
The meeting began with a moment of silence for slain Mooresville Police K-9 Officer Jordan Sheldon, who was killed May 4, 2019, during a traffic stop.
Town Manager Randy Hemann updated the board on how the town is being affected by COVID-19, the disease that causes coronavirus.
As of Monday's meeting there were 131 positive cases of COVID-19 including six deaths in Iredell County, the Iredell County Board of Health Department reported.
Hemann said he hoped for a drop-off of disease cases in the near future.
“We’re hoping to be on the downward side now,” Hemann said. Each town department has had meetings to guide re-opening so that by the time Gov. Roy Cooper lifts restrictions under the state’s phase one plan, town departmental plans would be in place. Employee wellness and safety measures include taking temperatures as town employees come to work and enforcing social distancing requirements, Hemann said.
In other town business for the month of April, Hemann said:
» Mooresville Fire-Rescue has a recruitment class of 10 people;
» Overall reported violent crime including murder, rape, sex offenses, robbery and aggravated assaults decreased 18.6% compared to this time last year, Hemann said the police department reported. Overall reported non-violent crime including larceny, fraud, burglary, breaking and entering and auto theft also decreased 11.8% compared to this time last year.
» The Public Works department completed many projects including replacing the broken sidewalk at Bellingham Park and in Glenwood Cemetery; fixing a light outage at N.C. 150 and N.C. 115 and fixing 33 trip hazards in Cypress Landing and 70 trip hazards in Water Oak subdivisions.
» The Mooresville Public Library has had great success with its non-contact check-out service.
» The Parks and Recreation department reported 2,583 rounds of golf played with green fees totaling $44,911; driving range fees totaling $11,489 and club merchandise totaling $4,160 at the Mooresville Golf Club.
Hemann said the town’s workshops on the proposed 2020-21 fiscal year budget would be held May 13 and 14 and asked commissioners if they would prefer meeting in person with social distancing in effect or discussing the budget virtually. Mayor Pro Tem Lisa Qualls said it would be difficult to dig into the budget and have real conversations if they met virtually and the majority of commissioners agreed. Hemann said he would work on arranging that for the following week.
Commissioners also recognized May 17-23 as National Public Works Week.