A number of public hearings concerning annexations will be conducted at the Mooresville Town Board of Commissioners meeting Monday.
The board will meet at 6 p.m. Monday at the Charles Mack Citizen Center, 215 N. Main St. and will also be livestreamed. The public is invited to attend in person or view the livestream at mooresvillenc.gov/live.
On the board’s regular agenda are `4 public hearings regarding annexation of properties into the town of Mooresville.
Those public hearings are concerning:
Joe Petrea, 200 Faith Road; IQ Custom Construction, 1108 Oakridge Farm Hwy., Midland Trust Co./Todd Riddle, 1250 Mecklenburg Hwy., Frank Knox/Hospice of Iredell County Inc., 1325 Mecklenburg Hwy., Dubille, LLC and William Freshwater, 1828 Mecklenburg Hwy., BBC Sequoia, LLC, 2255 Charlotte Hwy., HAB Group, LLC, Bluefield Road, Tri Pointe Homes, Inc., Faith Road; Mooresville Properties, Mooresville Boulevard; Sunset Cove Partners, LLC, 173 Sunset Cove lane; Jordan Teague and Hayley Merritt, 245 Rocky River Road; Jason Key, 880 E. Iredell Ave.; Michael Todd Hollins/Frontline Construction, 1052 Oakridge Farm Hwy.; and Chex Real Estate, LLC, 1346 Coddle Creek Hwy.
The board will also consider a conditional zoning request from The Magnolia Group, Inc. for properties located at 179 and 185 Willliamson Road to allow a drive-thru restaurant on the site.
The Mooresville Police Department will present a Life Saver Award to Jason Cook.
On the board’s consent agenda, which will be considered in one motion unless a board member pulls an item off the consent agenda for further discussion, is:
Consider a request from the Lakewalk HOA to have the speed limit reduced from 35 to 25 mph on streets the town has accepted for maintenance.
Consider approving an amendment to extend the Disabilities Access Consultants contract to Sept. 30 due to COVID-19.
Consider approving a contract with Charles R. underwood, Inc. in an amount not to exceed $58,510 for emergency repairs to the 800 HP high service pump #1 at Wqter Treatment Plant 2. And consider a second contract with Charles R. Underwood, Inc. for no more than 474,460 for emergency repairs to isolation plug valves at McCrary Creek Pump Station.
Consider amending the contracts with Adams and Associates Architecture Inc., Morris Berg Architects Inc. and Balfour Beatty Construction LLC for design and delivery of town projects into 2021. There is no dollar increase and a budget amendment is not recommended.
Consider an amendment to the Wirth & Associates design contract for the Selma Burke Renovation Project not to exceed $9,082.74 to cover additional services that were completed.
Consider approval of ordinance amendments to establish Liberty Park Phase II Bond Ordinance.
Consider accepting with appreciation the donation of 100 KN-95 Masks with an approximate value of $200 from Vigay Palaparthy to the Mooresville Public Library.
Consider accepting the FY 2019-20 HOME Grant Award and amending the general fund and community development budgets.
Consider amending the contract of U.S. ISS Agency, LLC executed on March 22, 2019 and amended Feb. 3 to increase the contract by $4,194.85, for a total cost not to exceed $274,194.85.