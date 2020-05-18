Consider it an invite to garner more than just baseball for the buck.
The Minor League Baseball Kannapolis Cannon Ballers organization’s activities continue to dot the team’s agenda despite the obvious absence of the actual game itself.
The duo of Mooresville’s Melissa Clark and Ryan Pegarsch are among the Cannon Ballers’ full-time employees staying as active as possible while the game remains on indefinite suspension. Both area residents are in their first years with the organization.
Clark, practically a lifelong Mooresville resident and graduate of Lake Norman High School, is the team’s director of video production. Pegarsch, originally from Milwaukee but an active area-wide presence since his arrival in Mooresville in 2004, serves as the Cannon Ballers’ community partnerships manager.
Both are continuing to provide the Mooresville connection with the organization that has been present practically since its conception. Todd Parnell, one of the club’s initial general manager of what was then known as the Piedmont Boll Weevils back in 1997, was a Mooresville resident. The franchise then underwent a name change to the Kannapolis Intimidators that was caused in large part as a tribute to the late Dale Earnhardt — also at the time a Mooresville resident — when his family purchased part ownership of the franchise.
The actual playing of baseball at the professional-based minor league level for this season remains a mystery. The parent Major League Baseball recently revealed that it has approved a plan to begin somewhat limited play in early July. It’s possible that the Minor League Baseball level of play will be shuttered all season and enable some of those players to fill spots on enlarged Major League Baseball rosters.
The fact that baseball is not being played, however, continues to be overshadowed somewhat by what continues at the home of the K-Town team serving as a lower-level feeder entry for the parent American League member Chicago White Sox organization.
Doing so in the surrounding of the Cannon Ballers’ spanking new Atrium Health Center Stadium that is still awaiting the hosting of its first-ever professional game, much action is still be conducted.
This week alone, the team’s s Cannon City Supply Co. that is located on the third base side of site opened its doors for any wishing to secure some of the franchise’s related accessories.
Also, takeout-only food orders are now being accepted at the in-stadium Boomer’s Bistro eatery.
The Cannon Ballers continue to be full-time participants of an ongoing food drive used to assist those in need due the continuing COVID-19 restraints.
And later this week, the organization will be hosting a blood drive on its premises. As a drawing card, all donors will also receive a complementary bobble head of the team’s official Boomer mascot.
All such affairs will also continue to take place while practicing all recommended social distancing restrictions.
The team continues to provide regular updates of all its available ongoing activities via its social media outlet @kcannonballers.