In just five days, a single phone call and lots of prayers turned into more than 3,500 pounds of food and a cash donation of $1,400 for a local organization.
As they looked out on the sea of motorcycles at STE Powersports on Saturday, Mullins and Bills were beyond thrilled. “It warms my heart to see all of you people show up,” Bills said.
The ride began as an idea a week ago when Mullins forwarded Bills an article about how food banks in Iredell County were struggling with an increased demand and fewer donations. Bills said it weighed on his heart, and the thought of children in his county going without food was not acceptable.
He and Mullins, president of the Red Knights Chapter 13, a motorcycle group comprised of first responders, talked about a food drive they’d taken part in to provide supplies to a Rowan County charity. Bills said they talked and prayed and knew they had to do something similar in their home county.
Beginning a week ago, they put their plan in motion. Brandon Shives of S n S Holland offered a refrigerated trailer to collect food, and David Cook, chief at North Iredell Rescue, agreed to allow the trailer to be parked at that site.
STE Powersports’ Chuck Hilton also jumped on board and set up a collection spot for nonperishable items.
Scottie Baxter, a longtime friend of Bills,’ heard about the donation effort and went to various businesses in Mooresville. He said 704 Hemp donated $250, and with the help of Chrissy Shufelt and Leland Baxter, he was able to contribute a pickup truckload of supplies.
“He’s an angel,” Bills said. “Without him, a lot of this food wouldn’t have been possible.”
On Saturday, it all came together when the lot at STE filled with motorcycles and their riders, who contributed more donations. ‘”Look at you,” Mullins said as he looked out over the crowd. “God is great.”
While the ride was to help Iredell Christian Ministries, Bills and Mullins also decided to pay tribute to a fallen firefighter, Dakota Snavely. Snavely, a 17-year-old member of East Side Fire Department in Albemarle, was killed in a crash while responding to a water rescue call nearly two years ago.
The ride was dedicated in his honor, and Mullins and Bills presented his father, Jimmy, with a special gift. Bills began making wooden keepsakes for first responders and he made a special one in honor of Dakota.
That was presented to Jimmy Snavely, who choked back tears as he was given the keepsake “Thank you all,” he said, wiping away tears.
Bills was also coordinating the day’s activities with conflicted emotions. His son, Reid Bills, and his fiancé, Shelby Lynn, were involved in a motorcycle wreck on Buffalo Shoals Road Saturday morning. Reid, a Statesville firefighter, and Shelby, an EMT with Iredell County, were taken to Wake Forest Baptist Health.
But the emergency didn’t deter Bills from his goal of helping ICM. So after an innovation from retired Statesville fire Chief Spencer Lee, it was kickstands up.
Two Statesville Police Department officers blocked the intersection of N.C. 115 and Northside Drive as the motorcyclists headed north. The ride proceeded to N.C. 901 and onto the North Iredell Rescue Squad on Tabor Road.
There, a bucket brigade style assembly line was formed to transfer the donations from STE to the trailer.
After a lunch provided by Marty’s Pub and Grill, the riders then made the trek to ICM on Old Salisbury Road where Stacy Barton waited to weigh the food and get it on the shelves to be handed out starting today.
“I think this is awesome,” Barton said. “This is going to help us feed families.”
And that was the goal for a plan that formed thanks to prayers and a lot of support from the community. Bills said he was more than thrilled to help for one simple reason. “I can’t stand to think there’s a hungry child in my county,” he said.