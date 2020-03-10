The Mooresville Police Department will offer Rape Aggression Defense, or R.A.D. courses throughout the year, starting in late March.
The department offers R.A.D. as an opportunity to empower women while teaching them self-defense techniques. Women over the age of 13 are welcome to participate in the weekend course, which runs from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day. Minors must have a parent fill out the required paperwork before the class begins to take part.
The two-day courses this year will take place on March 21 and 22, April 18 and 19, Aug. 15 and 16, Sept. 12 and 13, and Oct. 3 and 4. Registration is required and can be done up to 30 days prior to the course.
To get more information about R.A.D. or to register for a class, call 704-658-9093 or by emailing Detective Kight at akight@mooresvillenc.gov or Sabrina Caskaddon at scaskaddon@mooresvillenc.gov.