Taking place a year too late, this year’s North Carolina Little League Softball state tournament champion will be awarded an automatic berth into the Little League Softball World Series following an announcement of the major site change made earlier this spring.
While matters remain somewhat in limbo as a result of all Little League activity on suspension until at least the middle of next month, this year’s marquee softball attraction is scheduled to take place Aug. 12-19 at its new home right here in the state.
Following a search by members of the Little League International staff, the Greenville Little League and City of Greenville have officially been selected as the new home for the LLSWS effective this year as part of a new five-year agreement.
“On behalf of the International Tournament committee, we are proud to name Greenville as the new home to the Little League Softball World Series,” said Patrick W. Wilson, Little League International Tournament Committee Chairman, via a news release. “This event has played an integral role in the memories and experience of hundreds of thousands of young women over the past 46 years, and we are excited to work alongside the great volunteers at Greenville Little League and the City of Greenville to continue to provide this unique opportunity to more than a hundred young female athletes from around the world each year. We are thankful to everyone who has been involved in this search and look forward to the future of the Little League Softball World Series in Greenville.”
The tournament will be held at Greenville’s Stallings Stadium, the home of Greenville Little League, located just down the street from East Carolina University.
“Since it was established, the host community of the Little League Softball World Series has and will continue to be held to the high standards of all seven of our Little League World Series events and is committed to providing the best possible experience for all players, families, volunteers, fans, and who take part in the event, whether in person or following at home,” Wilson said.
The site change creates the equivalent of a coast-to-coast move for the affair that features a total 10 teams from around the world. In the past, the attraction has been held in the Portland, Oregon, area.
Just last year, a team of local-based Rowan County All-Stars that featured a handful of Mooresville area girls on its roster capped the cross country trek by capturing the coveted LLSWS championship crown. Among the players included on the squad’s roster were Mooresville’s Andie Evans, Avrelle Harrell, Cadence Lane, Campbell Schaen and Lauren Vanderpool.
It was the second title gloved by the Salisbury-based franchise that includes the Mooresville area in its charter coverage territory all-time and since 2015.
The two LLSWS banners are the only pair earned by North Carolina among its total of eight appearances as Southeast Region champions. A Rowan County entry has four of those total LLSWS showings.
With North Carolina now being selected as the host, the champion of the state’s Little League Softball Tournament title will be allowed to bypass required regional competition and advance directly into the World Series field. The state tournament runner-up will merit the right to compete in the Southeast Region in order to challenge for the available bid as a regional champion.
The 2020 tournament will see 10 teams competing, representing nine regional champions—five from across the United States and four more representing international territories — and the host team from the state of North Carolina.
From the U.S., teams will represent the East, Central, Southeast, Southwest and West regions as well as the host state. On an international basis, teams will hail from Asia-Pacific, Canada, Europe-Africa and Latin America regions, respectively.
Starting in 2021, that field will then expand to 12 teams as the current Little League Softball World Series East Region will be divided into the Mid-Atlantic and New England Regions, and the current West Region will be divided into the Northwest and West Regions, providing more players, families, and communities with this unique World Series experience.
Hosted and operated largely by Little League volunteers, the annual event brings thousands of visitors together each summer for a week of competitive softball and memorable moments. The LLSWS features top competition from around the world and a unique opportunity for young female athletes to make new friends while interacting and experience a number of different cultures.
It remains slightly unsettled as to whether the affair will be able to take place as scheduled.
Currently, all Little League-sanctioned activity is suspended until at least May 15 as a result of COVID-19 precautions. As it now stands, however, all of the organization’s softball and baseball postseason plans remained unchanged. All of the regional events as well as all seven age-level and sport-specific World Series competitions are slated to take place as originally scheduled.
For more information about the Little League Softball World Series, visit LittleLeague.org. Information about the 2020 event, including schedules and more, will be made available in mid-June. To learn how to become involved with the tournament, including information on how to volunteer at this event, contact the Little League Softball World Series at LLSBWS-Director@LittleLeague.org.