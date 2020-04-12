The N.C. Wildlife Federation is racing against mother nature to prevent erosion on a Lake Norman island popular among herons for nesting.
If a boater was to pass the island, they would notice herons throughout the top branches of pine trees covering the island. Some of the birds fly to a nearby island to collect twigs and other supplies to fortify nests. As volunteers walk under the nests to the shoreline they are fortifying, the herons make their displeasure at the intrusion known. One volunteer describes the warnings as “pterodactyl calls.”
Volunteers are moving rocks and planting native, semi-aquatic plants to prevent more erosion on an island in the lake taken over by great blue herons preparing nests for their young. For obvious reasons, it is called Heron Island.
The project is funded by Duke Energy’s Habitat Enhancement Program or HEP fund. North Carolina and South Carolina environmental departments required the fund for the re-licensing of Duke’s dam permits.
Duke put more than $1 million into the fund when it was created, and fees for the permit to build a pier are also put into the fund. Duke biologist Mike Abney said a committee of Duke experts and community members reviews projects submitted to the board and picks deserving ones to fund.
The Wildlife Federation is a regular recipient of funds from the HEP fund. With money from Duke, the nonprofit has built artificial reefs, areas for turtles to sunbathe and roosts for ospreys.
Preserving Heron Island is the latest project the nonprofit has taken on in Lake Norman with Duke’s help.
The osprey roosts in particular are popular among the public. Cameras trained on the nests stream live to homes and classrooms.
So far, the video observing osprey couple Reuben and Cherise has gained more than 3 million views as people tune into the live feed during the proud parent’s nesting season.
Abney said ospreys are charismatic fauna of the lake. Because ospreys are an attractive species interesting the general public, they generate passion for enriching Lake Norman’s environment other species do not.
“No one wants to hug a large mouth bass,” Abney said.
Wildlife Federation CEO Tim Gestwicki said the osprey and heron projects are most visible to the public, so they become the standard bearer for the nonprofit’s programs.
Without the roosting platforms, osprey nest on chimneys and other places inconvenient for humans. Gestwicki said with the Lake Norman shoreline full of residences, there is nowhere on the shore for osprey to nest. Because they’re protected, an established osprey nest cannot be tampered with until the eggs have hatched and the hatchlings have left the nest.
The roosting platforms are in the water and are raised enough to dissuade human tampering.
To install a roosting platform, the nonprofit has to hire a barge to lift the poles with a crane and drive them into the lake bed. It costs between $1,500-1,800. Gestwicki said Lake Norman was reaching maximum capacity for osprey roosting platforms. Because of the cost, the Wildlife Federation is careful with placement, considering whether an osprey pair would use the platform before installing it.
Last year, the nonprofit installed roosting platforms for herons by Heron Island with a moving camera to stream live footage of the herons’ nests. Gestwicki said an osprey moved in and while the two species can co-exist, herons did not nest in the rookery last year.
This year, the Wildlife Federation is working to stabilize Heron Island’s shoreline with rocks and vegetation. Volunteers are working against a deadline. Gestwicki said no one can be on the island between March 31 and Sept. 1 to avoid disturbing herons caring for eggs and young.
The nonprofit has planted more than 900 gallons of vegetation and 1,600 tons of rock. Gestwicki said the island’s restoration cost $70-80,000.
Vulcan Materials Company provides the rock and Lancaster Dock & Lift transports the rock to the island by barge. Gestwicki said work is limited by how high the lake is. If it is too low, the barge can’t make the trip.
“It’s given a lot to us, so we need to give a lot back to it,” Mark Lancaster, owner of Lancaster Dock & Lift, said.
Lancaster said the barge took five hours to get to the island and four to return.
Abney said the HEP fund has helped 70 projects with over $2 million since the program began in 2007.
Project applications must come from an environmental nonprofit or a state or federal agency. Individuals with an idea for habitat enrichment in the waterways between Lake James and Lake Wateree should reach out to an organization.
“The idea is to make amends, to mitigate the habitat loss due to the reservoir being built,” Abney said.