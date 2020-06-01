The coronavirus restrictions delayed the opening of a new restaurant in Mooresville but it didn’t dim the owner’s enthusiasm for bringing Mediterranean cuisine to the area.
Nasim’s Kababs, located at 115 Unit A Mecklynn Road, should be open in a couple of weeks.
Nasim Hussin and Lelya Radzhabova are the owners of the new restaurant and they bring to it a wealth of experience in the industry and a desire to provide healthy, authentic Mediterranean cuisine at a fair price.
Hussin has worked in restaurants since he was 16, and worked in the food service business in Charlotte for a number of years. He decided to open his own restaurant and the Mooresville area seemed to be the perfect fit.
He said the growing area, as well as the influx of visitors drawn to Lake Norman, make the Langtree Road site ideal for a new business.
Hussin said he hopes visitors to the restaurant will share his enthusiasm for the business.
“I love my work,” he said.
The menu will feature a variety of kababs as well as falalel and hummus, all made by Hussin or one of the chefs at the restaurant. There will also be beer and wine offerings as a well as hookah.
He said there will be vegan options as well.
“It we don’t have it, we will make it for you,” he said.
Radzhabova, a native of Turkey, also brings years of experience to the restaurant.
Nasim’s will be open seven days a week from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. and will also feature a drive-thru.
He said it will also offer catering for everything from weddings to birthday parties to baby showers.
“We want to make everyone happy and hope everyone enjoys it,” he said.
An exact opening date has not yet been determined.
Nasim’s Kababs can be reached at 980-435-5195.