After reading that National Nurses Week was approaching May 6-12, Mooresville resident Lynn Mintzer shared that she wanted to do something for them and she expressed that desire with her husband Lou.
Lynn said she told him, “I have a new project for us” to which he rolled his eyes, “because he know how I like to volunteer for community projects.” His response? She said was, “What now?”
And thus a special local celebration began to take shape with the Mintzers at the helm making calls and plans all from home.
This celebration will be May 6 outside Lake Norman Regional Medical Center, 171 Fairview Road, Mooresville, providing an opportunity for people to say thank you to the nurses by driving by with signs, balloons and making noise during the afternoon shift change, between 6:30-7:45 p.m.
Lynn shared that “because Lou has Multiple Myeloma and is considered ‘high risk’ for COVID-19, it was frustrating for us that we could not volunteer for anything since the stay-at-home began. But this,” Lynn continued, “was definitely something they knew they could do from home.”
The couple began calling and within three days, they reported, they had secured Randy Marion as a sponsor for the event, and COSTCO will be providing lunch for 125 nurses. Volunteers have also been recruited to help keep the drive-by traffic flowing and safe.
Donations for the event are still being sought, therefore, those who would like to make a donation of food, (no home baked however), miscellaneous gifts for 125 goody-bags or complementary services and/or gift cards may contact Lynn at lynnandlou@gmail.com.
According to a release shared by Lynn, this week is “promoted by the National Nurse Association to recognize the millions of nurses who make up the backbone of the American healthcare system.”
The release also noted that this special week also provides an opportunity to “stop and reflect upon all the hard work that our nurses do each and every day, and as a community to recognize and celebrate the nurses who have touched all of our lives.”
Organizers are hoping for a large group to participate. Therefore, those wishing to be a part of the group of drive-by well-wishers are welcome to join them at the hospital and say thank-you to the nurses.