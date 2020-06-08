The Tribune is in its 16th year of articles looking back at the news and newspaper advertisements of the day in Mooresville 100 years ago. These news items, with original headlines, are from The Mooresville Enterprise, predecessor to The Tribune. They are transcribed, edited and introduced by local historian O. C. Stonestreet, who begins with this commentary: Mooresville entered the Roaring Twenties trailing some unfinished business from the previous decade. First, there was still the influenza epidemic to contend with. Secondly, there was the matter of that dilapidated train depot in the center of town, an eyesore for the last 20 years. The local school system continued to grow with the result that South Elementary School would be built at the corner of Church Street and Iredell Avenue. Also begun in 1920 was a recreational area known as “Stewart Park” off Park Avenue. Only three issues of The Enterprise, those of February 26, March 11 and March 31 are missing. A tornado hit the town on the evening of August 1, 1920, unroofing a number of downtown buildings, and damaging merchandise and destroying crops west of town. By the grace of God, no one was injured. Mooresville organized itself in a number of ways in 1920. Organizations formed that year would include a Junior Red Cross Society for the school children, a Parent-Teachers Association, American Legion Post No. 66, a Teachers’ organization and two new Methodist churches. Here is a look back at some of the key events from March:
June 3
“Will Meet Here July 23”
Arrangements have been completed for the entertainment of the surviving members of Company “L,” First North Carolina Volunteers, War with Spain, who will meet in this city this year in annual reunion on Friday, July 23rd. There are many of the boys with whom the secretary has been unable to communicate on account of not having their proper addresses. However, there will be probably 50 out of 104 of the old company present.
Twenty-two years ago this company was organized at Concord, and volunteered its services under Capt. Edward P. Hill, who in turn offered his company to Col. F. Armfield, of Statesville. It was the first company in North Carolina to volunteer and was ranking company of the regiment. The First North Carolina was the second regiment in the 125,000 volunteers to be mustered into the service. It was also the first volunteer regiment to enter the city of Havana.
“Local and Otherwise”
Wheat is looking fine, and farmers say that it has headed out splendidly and in some sections a big yield is predicted. The cool weather during the spring has been quite favorable to wheat.
Building operations are going right along in Mooresville. Besides the new graded school building, there are a number of homes being remodeled and new ones built. At the Mooresville Cotton Mills it was decided last week to go right along with the erection of a commodious dye house, besides an order was placed for sufficient lumber with which to construct fifty additional houses. While hands for building work have been lacking, their ranks are being filled every day from various sources in sufficient numbers to keep things moving along.
The handsome new Esty organ for St. Mark’s Lutheran church arrived yesterday and is being installed. It will be ready for use by next Sabbath.
The library will be open from 4 to 5 o’clock on Wednesday and Saturday until further notice. Please note change of hour.
June 10
“New Cotton Platform”
At a meeting of the Board of Commissioners held last Monday night that body declined to renew the lease for the present cotton platform and accepted a proposition of Mr. B. A. Troutman, who will build a small platform and shed for the scales and weigher on the lot in rear of Fleming’s harness shop just off Main street. Farmers and businessmen will take due notice. The new arrangement will probably go into effect at once, or as soon as possible for the necessary equipment to be placed on the ground. Mr. Zeb Deaton was elected to fill out the unexpired term as weigher.
There was no other business of any importance transacted at the meeting Monday night. It develops, however, that the town has only five commissioners. It will be recalled that a few months ago Messrs. C. E. Hawthorne and P. M. Barger, aldermen from No. 2 ward, tendered their resignations, leaving the board with only seven. Within the past six weeks, Messrs. F. D. Stonestreet and H. D. Newton, members from No. 1 ward, have moved their place of residence from ward No. 1 to ward No. 2, thus automatically releasing themselves from their aldermanic powers of ward 1. It is quite a coincident, but a fact that is of record.
June 10
Editorial
The Board of Town Commissioners have started in the right direction at last by taking some steps to provide a cotton platform where the lives of people will not be menaced by crossing the railroad. Also, it is nothing but right that only a shed for the scales and a small platform for the removal of cotton be provided. When cotton is purchased, it is up to the buyer to handle his own cotton as he sees fit and it is not incumbent on the town to provide a place of storage until the buyers get ready to sell or move it at will. We do think, however, the lot provided is rather small and will not be satisfactory for the reason that there is already congestion on Main street by the parking of automobiles and other vehicles along that portion of the city.
June 24
“Local and Otherwise”
The first watermelons of the season reached market Tuesday morning. The average melon sold for $1.25.
Mr. E. F. Harrington, proprietor of the Sanitary Barber Shop, has put in several new chairs and other equipment that brings his shop up-to-the-minute type.
Elsewhere you will find a large advertisement telling you of the proposed parade that will come to Mooresville Saturday, June 26, at 4 o’clock in the interest of Cameron Morrison for governor.
Baseball has taken a good hold. The Mooresville team defeated Newton in a shut-out game, the visitors not making a score against the local team. Stafford did the pitching. The local team made 11 runs. On the Saturday before, Mooresville defeated Statesville in a score of 8 to 4. The Mooresville team will go to Statesville next Saturday afternoon, where another contest will be pulled off.
Martin Campbell, a trustee and the oldest deacon of the colored Baptist church of this city, requests The Enterprise to say that some party or parties are circulating a petition begging money for his church. He wants the public to know that the petition is a forgery and misrepresents the church, as that organization is not at this time begging for help. If anyone knows the person who is begging this money, you will do him a favor by furnishing his name to the church officer.
B. M. McNeely and Co. have just finished their handsome show room in their undertaking department, located up stairs in their building. It is probably one of the best equipped in this part of the State. They have also fitted up an embalming parlor and otherwise improved their facilities to handle the undertaking business.