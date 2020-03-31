The number of reported cases of coronavirus in North Carolina has continued the recent trend of growing by more than 100 a day.
As of Tuesday morning, there are 1,498 reported cases of coronavirus in the state, according to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services. Iredell County has 25 reported cases, the same number it was reporting on Monday. The state reported 1,307 cases early Monday. The state Health Department is reporting official numbers once a day as well as a county-by-county listing.
There have been 23,106 tests competed in North Carolina with eight deaths in the state. The number does not include a Virginia resident who died in Cabarrus County.
As of Tuesday morning, 157 people were hospitalized.
Among neighboring counties, Mecklenburg now has 420 cases to lead the state and has one reported death from the virus. Cabarrus County has 47 cases and one death, not counting the Virginia resident. Gaston County has 27 reported cases, Rowan has 23 and one death, Catawba has 14 reported cases, Davie has 11, Lincoln has four, Yadkin has three and Alexander and Wilkes each have two.
By age, 43 percent of the cases are among those aged 25 to 49. Twenty-six percent are among those 50-64, 19 percent among those 65 and older with 11 percent in those 18-24 and 1 percent in the 17 and under age group. By gender, 47 percent of the cases and 88 percent of the deaths are among men.