Coronavirus cases continue to grow in North Carolina, with 297 reported as of Monday morning. That’s an increase of 42 over Sunday morning’s report.
There are no related deaths in North Carolina.
Iredell County is currently reporting six cases. Mecklenburg’s case count continues to grow daily and now sits at 79.
Among regional counties, Forsyth and Union each have 12 cases, Cabarrus climbed to six cases while Gaston reached four. Rowan and Davidson have two cases each while Lincoln, Catawba and Davie each have one.
The Iredell County Health Department stated on Sunday that it is ”managing this rapidly evolving situation by making contact with the individuals, identifying and contacting the close contacts of the individuals, and instructing close contacts to stay home and monitor their symptoms in an attempt to contain potential spread.”
The health department also issued a reminder that if one has been tested for COVID-19 and is awaiting the test results, “you should self-quarantine to prevent the possible transmission of the disease. This means you should stay home and limit any close contact with family, friends and the general public as much as possible,” the department states.
Close contact is defined as being within six feet of a person for a prolonged period of time, generally a minimum of 10 minutes, the department states. If one develops a fever, a cough, or has shortness of breath, “you should also immediately limit your contact with family, friends, and the general public and seek testing,” the department states.
Earlier this week, state officials confirmed what they suspect to be the first case of community spread of COVID-19 in the state.
Residents with general questions about coronavirus can call the NC Division of Public Health Coronavirus Call Line 24 hours a day/7 days a week at 1-866-462-3821. Nurses and pharmacists from the North Carolina Poison Control are available to answer questions.