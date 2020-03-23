Weather Alert

...PATCHY DENSE FOG POSSIBLE THROUGH MID MORNING... PATCHY DENSE FOG WILL PERSIST THROUGH MID MORNING FOR THE WESTERN CAROLINAS AND NORTHEAST GEORGIA. VISIBILITY COULD BE REDUCED TO LESS THAN 1/4 MILE AT TIMES. MOTORISTS ENCOUNTERING FOG SHOULD SLOW DOWN AND INCREASE THE DISTANCE BETWEEN YOU AND THE VEHICLE IN FRONT OF YOU. ALLOW EXTRA TIME TO REACH YOUR DESTINATION.