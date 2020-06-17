During this crisis, it is vitally important that families are aware of community resources.
The North Carolina Pre-Kindergarten Program is a free, high-quality program designed to enhance school readiness for eligible children that have or will turn 4 on or before Aug. 31. T
There are classrooms located in public schools and private childcare centers throughout Iredell County.
In addition to meeting the age requirement, there are also family income requirements. For example, a family of four can make up to $57,542 annually and be able to qualify.
The program is built on the National Education Goals Panel’s premise that to be successful academically in school, children need to be prepared in all five of the developmental domains that are critical to children’s overall well-being and success in reading and math as they enter school.
State licensed teachers provide developmentally appropriate play-based instruction to help children strengthen and learn a variety of skills. Studies reveal that students who participate in a high-quality pre-kindergarten program are more likely to succeed in grades K-12 and throughout their lives.
Applications and classroom locations can be obtained by calling 704-878-9980.
The Iredell County Partnership for Young Children (ICPYC) is a 501 ©(3), nonprofit organization, dedicated to measurably increasing learning and healthy development of children birth to age 5 in Iredell County.
ICPYC provides services focused on raising the quality of early care and education, supporting families, advancing child health, and expanding literacy. For more information,call 704-878-9980 or visit http://www.iredellsmartstart.org/.
ICPYC is located at 734 Salisbury Road in Statesville.