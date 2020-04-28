Iredell County saw no increase in the number of COVID-19 cases since Monday.
The total number of cases remains at 104, the Iredell County Health Department reported. The county reported its sixth coronavirus-related death Monday.
The department has not updated its numbers since Monday afternoon.
Out of those 104, 64 are assumed or estimated to have recovered and 31 are isolated at home. Three are currently hospitalized.
North Carolina reported a 426 increase of coronavirus cases Tuesday morning with a total of 9,568 cases in 96 of the 100 counties in the state. There were 9,142 cases Monday.
The coronavirus-related death total is 342. It was 306 Monday.
North Carolina has completed 112,752 tests, officials reported. There are 463 people currently hospitalized in the state with COVID-19, a decrease from 473 Monday.
Among neighboring counties, as of Tuesday morning’s report, Mecklenburg leads the state with 1,519 cases. It has 43 reported deaths.
Cabarrus County has 258 cases and nine reported deaths, though the total does not include a Virginia resident who died in the county. Rowan has 353 cases and 19 deaths.
Catawba has 51 cases and one death. Davie has 29 cases and two deaths. Lincoln has 25 cases. Yadkin has 15 cases and one death. Wilkes has 22 cases and one death. Alexander has four cases.
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has reported an outbreak at the Autumn Care assisted living facility in Statesville. Two people have contracted COVID-19 there. None have died.
NCDHHS announced Monday that they are giving weekly updates on COVID-19 outbreaks at assisted living facilities throughout the state.