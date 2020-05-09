North Carolina reported 14,360 cases of coronavirus as of Saturday morning, an increase of 492 cases. There have been 544 deaths in the state.
Iredell County has climbed to 147 cases, the state update reported. County officials are reporting six deaths related to the virus.
On Friday, the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported 13,868 cases and 527 deaths. That’s 17 deaths since Friday morning’s report.
The state of North Carolina began its Phase I of reopening on Friday at 5 p.m., a move that allows some retailers to reopen while practicing social-distancing and hand-washing guidelines.
As of Saturday morning, there are 513 people hospitalized in relation to the virus in the state and 186,362 people have been tested.
Among nearby counties, Mecklenburg continues to lead the state with 2,043 cases. It has 61 reported deaths.
Cabarrus County has 341 cases and 17 reported deaths, though the total does not include a Virginia resident who died in the county. Rowan has 480 cases and 24 deaths.
Catawba has 78 cases and one death. Davie has 32 cases and two deaths. Lincoln has 39 cases. Yadkin has 49 cases and one death. Wilkes has 202 cases and one death. Alexander has 10 cases.
Across the state, 42 percent of the cases are among those 25-49. Twenty-six percent are among those 50-64, 21 percent those 65 and older, 8 percent those 18-24 and 3 percent among those 17 and under.
Across the state, 51 percent of the cases are among females.
On Friday, Gov. Roy Cooper addressed the rules he issued to allow more businesses to open and people to get into the outdoors more.
“Phase one is a careful modest step to reigniting our economy while keeping important safety rules in place,” Cooper said at a media briefing in which he told stories about some North Carolina residents who died after catching the virus. He mentioned Durham County sheriff’s officer Alexander Pettiway and longtime Cleveland County restaurant owner Janice Greene among others.
“Each number represents the death of a real person,” Cooper said. “COVID-19 is a lethal threat, it is a cruel virus, causing grave harm in sometimes otherwise healthy people, separating people from their loved ones at the darkest of hours.”
Still, the Democratic governor and state health department Secretary Mandy Cohen said case data, testing, tracing and supply trends support easing the order.
Now most businesses can open as long as they limit customer occupancy, usually to 50% of what the fire code allows. Patrons must remain at least 6 feet apart and customers and workers are encouraged to wear masks. All but one state park will be open starting Saturday, and despite a 10-person limit on mass assemblies, church services can be held outdoors if worshippers remain apart.
Restaurants are still barred from offering dine-in options, while barber shops, gyms and movie theaters will remain closed. Those could be reopened, at least partially, in two weeks should statistics continue to improve. Business groups, some Republican politicians and conservative activists want the state’s reopening accelerated.
Residents in nursing homes now account for about half of the state’s coronavirus-related deaths, with 11 such facilities reporting 10 or more deaths, according to Department of Health and Human Services data updated Friday. The Pruitt Health-Carolina Point home in Orange County has the most reported deaths at 20.
A fifth state prisoner diagnosed with COVID-19 — and the third at Neuse Correctional Institution in Goldsboro — has now died, according to the Department of Public Safety.
A coalition of union leaders and worker activists wrote to Cooper and other state leaders asking them to do more to protect the workers at meat and poultry processing plants. Nearly 1,100 virus cases have been now been confirmed in 22 outbreaks at plants in 14 counties, DHHS said Friday. The department has declined to release the names of the plants, citing in part a health confidentiality law. Officials at Smithfield, Mountaire Farms and Butterball have confirmed positive cases at North Carolina plants.
Line workers are employed in close working conditions and often lack enough personal protective gear, according to speakers at a Friday news conference organized by the coalition. They fear going to work or staying at home and risk losing their jobs, the coalition’s letter said.
Cohen said Friday that the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Protection have provided her agency additional personnel to ensure plants are following safety guidelines.