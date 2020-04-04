North Carolina is now reporting 2,402 cases of coronavirus.
There have been 24 deaths in the state, according to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services. The department is updating the state numbers each morning.
Iredell County is reporting 42 cases.
The statewide total represents a significant growth over the 2,093 cases reported at the same time Friday morning.
As of the Saturday morning report, there have been 38,773 tests completed statewide, with 271 people currently hospitalized, according to state officials.
Of the overall cases in the state, 42 percent were in the 25-49 age group. An additional 28 percent were 50-64, 20 percent were 65 and older, 9 percent were 18-24 and 1 percent were 17 and under. Seventy-nine percent of the deaths were in those 65 and older. Females account for 51 percent of the cases.
Among neighboring counties, Mecklenburg continues to lead the state with 635 confirmed cases. There have been two reported deaths. Cabarrus has 65 cases and one reported death, though a resident of Virginia also died in the county. Catawba has 16 cases, Davie has 14 and two deaths, Lincoln has nine cases, Yadkin six, Rowan has 44 cases and one death and Wilkes has four cases and one death and Alexander County has two reported cases.
Earlier this week, Iredell County Health Director Jane Hinson cautioned against reading too much into the location of cases. In terms of Iredell, she stated that coronavirus was “everywhere” in the county. State officials have repeatedly cautioned about a false sense of security that can be tied to thinking there are few or no cases in one’s area and continue to reiterate the importance of social distancing – which means staying six feet from others – and hand washing.