North Carolina is now reporting 12,256 confirmed cases of coronavirus with 452 deaths, state officials reported.
That’s an increase of 408 cases and 22 deaths from Monday’s report.
As of Tuesday morning, there are 534 people hospitalized in relation to the virus, the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported on Tuesday morning. A total of 151,800 tests have been completed in the state.
Iredell County is reporting 131 cases, the county health department reported. Of those, 72 are assumed or estimated to be recovered while 49 are isolated at home. Six people in Iredell have died of the virus and four are hospitalized, according to the county. The county updated its cases as of late Monday.
Among neighboring counties, Mecklenburg leads the state with 1,758 cases. It has 53 deaths reported as of Tuesday morning.
Cabarrus County has 318 cases and 15 reported deaths, though the total does not include a Virginia resident who died in the county. Rowan has 417 cases and 24 deaths.
Catawba has 59 cases and one death. Davie has 31 cases and two deaths. Lincoln has 35 cases. Yadkin has 25 cases and one death. Wilkes has 128 cases and one death. Alexander has five cases.
The county health department breaks the coronavirus cases down into three regions which are mostly divided by ZIP codes. The northern and central portions of the county are divided along I-40.
As of Monday afternoon, the north region has 21 cases, the central has 44 and the south has 66.
The ZIP codes for the north region are 27020, 27028, 27055, 28678, 28634, 28636, 28660 and 28689. For the central, they are 27013, 28166 and 28677. The 28625 ZIP code is split between the north and central.
For the south, they are 28036, 28115, 28117 and 28125.
The county health department does not release numbers for specific ZIP codes, but the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services started reporting cases for each ZIP code last week.
In the Iredell County area, this is how those break out: 27020, two cases; 27028, 21 cases; 27055, six cases; 28678, one case; 28634, four cases; 28689, one case; 27013, seven cases; 28166, four cases; 28677, 25 cases and two deaths; 28625, 20 cases; 28036, 11 cases; 28115, 33 cases and two deaths; 28117, 34 cases and one death; and 28125, two cases.
There are no cases in the 28636 or 28660 ZIP codes.
The cumulative number may differ from the county’s numbers as the county has a different test confirmation process than the state. Some ZIP codes also encompass counties other than Iredell.
The NCDHHS reported an outbreak at the Autumn Care assisted living facility in Statesville April 27. As of Monday, three people have contracted COVID-19 there. Two of them are staff and the other is a resident. None have died.
NCDHHS gives weekly updates on COVID-19 outbreaks at assisted living facilities throughout the state.
Among the COVID-19 cases in the county, 2% are among those aged 17 and under, 13% are among those aged 18 to 24, 35% are among those aged 25 to 49, 32% are among those aged 50 to 64, and 18% are among those aged 65 or older.
Males and females are split evenly among cases at 50% each.
On Monday, Gov. Roy Cooper signed a pair of bills that will provide $1.6 billion for schools, hospitals, local governments and researchers battling the coronavirus pandemic, the Associated Press reported.
The bipartisan measures were approved unanimously by the House and Senate last Saturday. Cooper appeared with members of both parties, including Senate Leader Phil Berger and House Speaker Tim Moore, on a crowded stage that didn’t allow for social distancing.
“This is a time that North Carolina has truly come together to fight this disease,” Cooper said. “I appreciate these leaders reaching consensus with each other and our office to move quickly so that we can test and trace this disease, while we also get relief to people and businesses that need it.”
The bills provide $85 million for five universities for COVID-19 research and treatment; $95 million to help rural and teaching hospitals; $50 million to purchase personal protective equipment; and $25 million to expand virus testing and tracing. The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services can’t access the $25 million, however, unless it releases additional data about COVID-19 testing and health conditions of patients.
There’s also $125 million to expand a low-cost small-business loan fund run by the Golden LEAF Foundation; $35 million to purchase computers for students and staff in K-12 public schools, which have been closed since March; $75 million to sustain school nutrition programs; and $44 million in part for online summer school for the University of North Carolina system and to sanitize its campuses.
The state Department of Transportation also would get $300 million, but only if the federal government allows spending for that purpose. Another $150 million would be distributed immediately to local governments.
The bill also includes other pandemic responses: Car inspections and license renewals are delayed until August, interest accrued on income tax bills after April 15 is eliminated and marriage licenses and notarizations can be carried out remotely for awhile. The K-12 schools will reopen a week earlier this August.
Deleted was a Senate provision to raise the maximum weekly state unemployment benefit from $350 to $400 once federal benefits are exhausted, and a House provision to let still-shuttered restaurants sell take-out mixed drinks.
In advance of the bill signings, the N.C. Department of Commerce reported it has paid more than 444,000 claims totaling $1.2 billion. Between March 15 and May 3, the agency saw 1,008,641 claims filed. Approximately 45,000 claims were over the weekend, the department said.
After Cooper signed the bills, he merged tradition with a concession to the caution demanded by the outbreak.
“We have two new laws that will help the people of North Carolina that this leadership has come together with consensus to move our state forward,” Cooper said. “I’ve got a pen for each of them after we wipe it down with disinfectant.”