The number of reported coronavirus cases in the state of North Carolina climbed to 935 as of Saturday morning.
Iredell County now has 18 reported cases, according to state officials.
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services updates the total reported cases each morning on a county-by-county map. As of Friday morning, there were 763 cases in the state. Gov. Roy Cooper issued a stay at home order for the state on Friday afternoon after several counties and cities had already issued similar directives. The order prohibits leaving home except for essential business, including grocery shopping and getting drive-thru or carryout orders at restaurants.
There are four reported deaths in the state, though the total does not include a resident of Virginia who died in Cabarrus County. Rowan County reported on Friday night its first death from the virus.
There have been 17,527 tests completed in the state and 87 people are currently hospitalized, according to state officials.
By age, 15 percent of the cases but 75 percent of the deaths are among those 65 and older. Of the cases, 24 percent are in patients aged 50-64, 47 percent in those 25-49, 13 percent in those 18-24 and 1 percent in those 17 and under. Three of the deaths have been men and one was a woman.
Among nearby counties, Mecklenburg County leads the state with 263 cases. Cabarrus County has 23 cases and one official death, not counting the Virginia residents. Forsyth County has 24 cases, Gaston County has 16, Davidson has 14 and Catawba has 10 cases.