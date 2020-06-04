Are you ready for a new pet in your life? All of these are available for adoption at Iredell County Animal Services, located at 430 Bristol Drive in Statesville. All photos used with permission of Iredell County Animal Services. Due to current recommendations from the CDC and the state of North Carolina regarding COVID-19, the shelter will be operating by appointment only. To arrange an appointment for adoption, rabies vaccines, animal intake, and for all other questions, call 704-878-5424 and follow the prompts provided. If you are in need of assistance from an animal control officer, call animal control dispatch at 704-878-5335. Iredell County Animal Services asks that you do your part to keep the community safe and do not make an appointment if you or any of your family members are sick.
