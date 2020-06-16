When it came to calling her shot, Mooresville Women’s Golf Association member Sharon Pitkin appeared to have it down pat. Prior to hitting her shot on the par-three seventh hole of the organization’s home Mooresville Golf Club course during a regular MWGA round held June 4, Pitkin was questioned by her playing partner regarding which club she prefers to hit at the intended target from the designated distance. After responding, Pitkin then aced the shot on a single swing with her trusty four hybrid club. She then retrieved the perfect product from the cup for prosperity.
PHOTO: Shot called before ace
Larry Sullivan
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Recommended for you
Latest Local Offers
828-442-7224 TREE SERVICE Mike Carr Bucket Truck Services Trimming, Shaping, Full Take Down Stump Grinding, Brush Chipping Lot Clearing & Logging Excavation Services Log Length Firewood 24 HR emergency Storm Clean Up FULLY INSURED FREE ESTIMATES
RONALD BURLESON PAVING Family Owned & Operated 50 Years Experience *Road & Driveway Maintenance *Gravel Scrapping *Culvert Pipe Installation & Cleaning Call for FREE Estimate! 828-460-1725
LAND Clearing, Grading & Stumping Large or Small Jobs. Hauling Rock/Dirt 704-682-0748 ~ Beth 704-682-0749 ~ John J & H Clearing & Grading