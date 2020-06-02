Photographers, take note!
Mooresville Arts is reopening June 2 with an exhibition of its 16th annual judged photography show and competition. Photographers must download the application for the exhibit from www.mooresvillearts.org by June 5.
A public reception will be held June 12 from 6-8 p.m. at the Mooresville Arts Gallery, 103 West Center Ave., Mooresville.
The judge for this year’s show will be Jeff Murphy, a Charlotte based artist working primarily with digital media. Murphy is currently an associate professor of art at the University of North Carolina at Charlotte.
Keeping in mind the health and safety of those participating, event organizers are asking that all artists fill out an online entry form and pay their entry fee through the website. Artists must also sign up for a 15 minute shift to deliver their work to the gallery. All volunteers and staff present will wear masks. This will allow for minimal contact during the intake process.
The adjusted show prospectus with links to the entry form, sign-up sheet to deliver artwork and payment may be found at http://mooresvillearts.org/gallery-download%2Flinks.