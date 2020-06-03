The Pine Lake Preparatory Class of 2020 celebrated together Sunday in a graduation ceremony that was part traditional, part drive-in experience.
The ceremony included many traditional PLP graduation elements; the chiming of the bell, this year by 2013 alumni student, Aissatov Sangare; Pine Lake administrators in graduation robes, led to the stage by a bagpiper, a poem read in Spanish and then in English. This year, the honors were done by Class of 2020’s Josh Gonzalez and Nidhi Dhupati.
This class has special historical significance, as 52 seniors started as kindergartners when Pine Lake first opened its doors to students in 2007. Graduates wore medallions to signify their membership in this group of pioneering families who signed up for a charter school in its infancy.
The year 2020 itself is clearly one for the history books, and required some adjustments to the norm; student speakers, Katelyn Clarke, Alexandra Drakeford, Gabrielle Fry, and Timothy Reid, were spaced six feet apart, and wore masks until their turn at the podium; and students moved from their cars to walk across the stage to receive diplomas.
Seniors in orchestra and chorus still performed for their classmates, but this time in individual recordings spliced together. Rather than applause, family members responded with a chorus of honks.
The ceremony took place in a parking lot. On one side of a parking lot was a semi-truck, outfitted with a 15-foot by 25-foot jumbo screen. The rest of the lot was filled with decorated cars, spaced every other spot.
Executive Director Andrew Moceri said that there were two “non-negotiables” when the administration planned how their event would look.
First, all 163 graduates and their families would be together in one place at one time, rather than six smaller ceremonies, or online. “An opportunity to show up for each other,” he said.
Second, to make possible the opportunity for every senior to walk across the stage and get their diploma. “You earned the walk, and we wanted to give it to you,” Moceri told the seniors.