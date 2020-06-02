In late April, 123 flags were placed on the lawn beside of Mooresville Town Hall on Main Street in honor of the late Officer Jordan Sheldon. The number 123 represented Officer Sheldon’s call number.
This project was a collaboration between the town, the Mooresville Police Department, the Mooresville Downtown Commission and the Exchange Club of Mooresville-Lake Norman. The Mooresville Fire-Rescue also supported the effort by providing lighting for the field per protocol.
After allowing the community the opportunity to visit the memorial tribute, the flags were removed and delivered to the Mooresville Police Department. The flags were purchased by the police department and gave one flag to each of its police officers. The flag kits, which include the poles and rebar, were a donation from the Exchange Club of Mooresville-Lake Norman to the MPD.
This memorial was spearheaded by Mooresville Mayor Miles Atkins, and the intent, it was noted, is to continue with a memorial like this each year in observance of Police Memorial Week.