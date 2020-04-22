Breaking
POLL: Would you support an extension to the stay-at-home order?
You voted:
Most Popular
-
Mooresville groomer reopens amid pandemic, offers array of services
-
Iredell County Health Department working with coronavirus outbreak at long-term care facility
-
Iredell County reports third death related to coronavirus
-
Governor considering re-opening state by regions; no new COVID-19 cases reported in Forsyth on Thursday
-
Iredell-Statesville Schools names Jeff James superintendent
Latest Local Offers
A + Concrete Service Residential/Commercial Driveways, sidewalks, patios etc... Experienced Professional Service Home Owner Friendly Fully Insured Mobile- 828-962-6807
Hollar Bros. Tree Service Tree Removal - Tree Trimming Stump Grinding - Skid Steer Work & Hauling Full Clean Up Fully Insured - Free Estmates Scott & Jeremy Hollar 828-320-3897
Gutter Cleaning Repairs Installations "Gutter Guards" Kirby Maintenance