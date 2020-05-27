Weather Alert

...HEAVY RAINFALL EXPECTED ACROSS THE WESTERN PIEDMONT OF NORTH CAROLINA AND THE CHARLOTTE METRO AREA THIS EVENING... .THE HEAVIEST RAINFALL ASSOCIATED WITH THE REMNANTS OF BERTHA HAS EXITED TO THE NORTH. ALTHOUGH THE HEAVIEST RAIN HAS ENDED, ONGOING FLOODING WILL CONTINUE ACROSS PORTIONS OF THE WATCH AREA THROUGH AFTER MIDNIGHT. ...FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM EDT THURSDAY... THE FLASH FLOOD WATCH CONTINUES FOR * PORTIONS OF PIEDMONT NORTH CAROLINA AND UPSTATE SOUTH CAROLINA, INCLUDING THE FOLLOWING AREAS, IN PIEDMONT NORTH CAROLINA, ALEXANDER, CABARRUS, CATAWBA, DAVIE, GASTON, IREDELL, LINCOLN, MECKLENBURG, ROWAN, AND UNION NC. IN UPSTATE SOUTH CAROLINA, YORK. * UNTIL 2 AM EDT THURSDAY * RECENT WIDESPREAD RAINFALL OF 1-2 INCHES, LOCALLY HIGHER, WILL SUPPORT CONTINUED FLOODING FOR PORTIONS OF THE WATCH AREA. GRADUAL IMPROVEMENT IN THESE AREAS IS EXPECTED BY LATE TONIGHT. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A FLASH FLOOD WATCH MEANS THAT CONDITIONS MAY DEVELOP THAT LEAD TO FLASH FLOODING. FLASH FLOODING IS A VERY DANGEROUS SITUATION. YOU SHOULD MONITOR LATER FORECASTS AND BE PREPARED TO TAKE ACTION SHOULD FLASH FLOOD WARNINGS BE ISSUED. &&