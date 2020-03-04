Rocky River Elementary School in Mooresville culminated its Read Across America week, celebrating Dr. Seuss and encouraging children to read, with its annual character book parade Friday.
First- and second-grade students, along with the school’s principal and vice principal, teachers and other staff members dressed as book characters paraded down the hallways and around the school’s gymnasium where the remaining school students and parents waited expectantly for the parade to begin.
Music played as the parade, led by Principal Charles LaRusso and Assistant Principal Lani Earnhardt, depicting the book “Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs” walked through the hallway greeting the cheering students. The parade circled the gym to the delight of the rest of the students and parents before they went back up the hall and returned to their classrooms.
Additional Read Across America activities, which were celebrated during the week, included Pajama Day Monday, hats off to reading Tuesday, Wacky Wednesday and Thursday was the day to wear red, white and black.
During the week, teachers had themed reading times, some of which included a camping theme with flashlights, bringing a stuffed animal to read to and more.
Guest readers were also invited to come and read to the various classes throughout the week, and the third grade students likewise had the opportunity to read to the pre-K classes.
Sharon Jayne, school library media coordinator, organized the event along with the help of the reading committee, which consists of teachers from each grade level who provides and input and shares ideas.
Jaynes said that walking into the various classes and “seeing students reading quietly by a pretend fire or seeing other students reading to others classes, just makes my heart smile! You see the fun and the magic of reading in the students, and it makes the week so worth it!”