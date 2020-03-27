The Rowan County Health Department has confirmed that a patient who tested positive for COVID-19 has died.
The patient was in the high-risk category due to age and underlying medical conditions, according to the release. The person was a resident of Rowan County.
In addition, Rowan County Health Director Nina Oliver reported that 312 tests have been submitted to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services. This number includes 298 negative and 14 positive results. The results are from the North Carolina State Laboratory of Public Health and all reporting hospital and commercial labs, according to a media release from the Rowan County Health Department.