Editor’s Note: When the N.C. High School Athletic Association announced that, following the order mandated by N.C. Gov. Roy Cooper that closed public schools through May 15, it would suspend all spring sports until May 18, it served to throw a major roadblock in the path of all high school senior student-athletes preparing for their final prep-level season. Appearing highly likely that all of the state’s spring sports will be cancelled following the initial suspension that took effect March 13, the Mooresville Tribune sports department wishes to shine the spotlight on as many local athletes as possible over the following weeks in order to fully recognize their respective efforts.