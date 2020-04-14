Editor’s Note: When the N.C. High School Athletic Association announced that, following the order made by N.C. Gov. Roy Cooper that closed public schools through May 15, it would suspend all spring sports until at least May 18, it served to throw a major roadblock in the path of all high school senior student-athletes eagerly preparing for the final prep season of their careers.
Appearing highly likely that all of the state’s spring sports will be cancelled as a result of the initial suspension that took effect back March 13, The Mooresville Tribune wishes to shine the spotlight on as many area athletes as possible over the following weeks in order to recognize them for their efforts.
Name: Cameron Clonch
School: Mooresville High
Sport: Baseball
What was your initial reaction to the suspension of play?
I knew it was coming because of MLB (Major League Baseball) and college baseball news that had come out a few days before. But honestly, a lot was running through my head: I had questions such as “Dang, am I ever going to play another high school baseball game?” “How are they going to do the scheduling if we are able to come back and play?” “And “How that would affect state playoffs?”
What have you been doing during this off time?
Since baseball games and school have been suspended, I have been working a lot during the week and also have been continuing to hit and throw. In addition, I have had more time to fish and turkey hunt. I definitely miss school and baseball, but I have had a lot more time with family, and enjoying some hobbies a lot more than I normally would get the chance to.
If you were told tomorrow the season is over, how would this effect you knowing you cannot put on that Mooresville Blue anymore?
If I was told tomorrow that it was over, I would be greatly affected and upset. I have been watching Mooresville Baseball since I was about 9 years old and I quit a sport when I got to high school because I wanted to play under those lights so bad. I kind of put all my eggs in one basket and went all in on working on baseball. Putting on that Mooresville jersey for the last four years has been a true honor. I have played for some great coaches and played alongside some great players as well as some really good friends. Also, I have gotten to play in front of the best fan and student support in the state. If that Friday night game at East Rowan March 13 was my last game wearing that Mooresville across my chest, I would say I left it all out there on the field, and I know everyone else wearing that Mooresville uniform did the same.
What is your most memorable sports moment?
My most memorable sports moment was dog piling at UNCG when we won the first baseball state championship in program history. (As a junior, Clonch was the starting first baseman and clean-up hitter for the Blue Devils team that captured the NCHSAA 4A class title last spring in play held on the host University of North Carolina at Greensboro baseball field.)
What are you future plans?
In the fall, I will be attending East Carolina University on a baseball scholarship. I will work to get better every day for the next three to four years and get drafted to play professional baseball one day.
What would you like to tell those following in your footsteps?
For those following in my footsteps, I just would like to say, putting on the jersey, playing in front of the best crowd in the state, playing with some of your best buddies, and being with those guys almost every day at practice and on the bus to games, it doesn’t get any better than that. Play with energy and play with passion every single pitch. One pitch at a time, one inning at a time, one game at a time. Don’t get too high and don’t get too low, because I have learned that little white ball with red seams will humble you faster than you will ever know. Be a leader and not a follower. Listen to your coaches because here at Mooresville every coach in that dugout has a lot of great experience and information that you need to hear. Play with grit!