The players, coaches, team administrators and, of course, the fans are not the only ones being directly and adversely affected by the current ban imposed on athletics at practically all levels by the onslaught of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
Sports officials as well are also feeling the brunt of the lack of steady business.
There is some sort of relief for that absence being put into play.
State-by-state, with North Carolina being among the ones to participate, the impact of the recent Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act will wind up affecting all sports officials differently. Plans are currently in place regarding the revelation of how each state will be implementing the CARES Act and what it will mean to all games officials.
The approval by the U.S. Congress included a $2 trillion stimulus package to assist the public in combating COVID-19. The funds are being used to provide much-needed financial provisions for all phases of community-based human services organizations.
With the sports’ suspensions in place and no real deadline set for resumption, area high school softball and baseball umpires are joined by soccer and lacrosse game administrators in also being sidelined.
The N.C. High School Athletic Association has issued a decree stating that no in-state prep athletic-based activities can take place until at least May 18. It remains to known if that date will be extended.
The National Association of Sports Officials continues to provide research in attempts to providing additional information specific to the situation sports officials finds themselves in during the crisis.
As far as North Carolina’s direct participation is involved, the website provided by NASO indicates that the state is linking all visitors to a site detailing the availability of assistance in various areas that also include sports-based officials.
Additional details will continue to be provided as updates continue to take place on a somewhat regular basis.